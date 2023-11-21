Excellence in Education: Kathleen Sexton from Robinson Elementary School

This week’s Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education winner is Kathleen Sexton from Robinson Elementary School. Congratulations!

In a time when teachers are under enormous pressure over circumstances they have no control over, Kathleen could always be counted on to put kids first.

Q. You run into a former student, what do you hope that that student says to you?

A. “Being in your class, Mrs. Sexton, was fun and I remember you always being there for us, and teaching us to be kind, considerate people first and foremost.”

“You can be anything!” I always tell them, but most importantly you need to be kind to others.

Kathleen from Robinson Elementary School receives a $2000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Excellence in Education Awards sponsored by the Michigan Lottery - providing more than $27 billion to public education since 1972.