Consumers Energy: A Force for You - By land, by sea, and by air

We have heard a lot lately about the Consumer’s Energy Reliability Roadmap, a program recently launched with two main goals:

To reduce the number of power outages experienced by Consumer’s Energy customers

If an outage happens, have power restored to the community within 24 hours.

To achieve these goals, Consumer’s Energy is initiating new technology and programs to maintain their lines and keep them reliable even during inclement weather. A recent grant has propelled this program into action.

But when you think of line maintenance, typically one thinks of the wires along the interstate or buried along the roadway. But being Michiganders, we know that some parts of our state are easier to reach than others and that is why Consumer’s Energy maintains their lines by land, by sea, and by air.

Jackson Dam (Dale Fisher)

For example, if a line is located in a far off rural area, it can takes a team an entire day to get to the location and inspect the lines. To alleviate this burden Consumer’s Energy utilizes drones to travel to the location and inspect the lines saving time and money for the community.

For more information on how Consumer’s Energy will implement their Reliability Roadmap by land, by sea, and by air visit the Consumer’s Energy website.