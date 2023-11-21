Acacia Place opens as new event space in Big Rapids

BIG RAPIDS — A building with a lot of history has been renovated into a new event space on Michigan Avenue in Big Rapids.

Acacia Place recently opened to the public as a spot for people to hold events, concerts, weddings and just a general gathering space. The upstairs portion has been empty for over 20 years where it once was full of life, serving as a theater after the Free Masons moved out.

“This was really the heart and sole of town,” Marc Robert, the event coordinator for Acacia Place, said. “All the events happened here. We are really happy that Jerry was able to do this and this pretty much historical building has came back to use for whatever people want to use it for.”

The event center can hold 350 people as of now, but they said they are looking to expand on that number.