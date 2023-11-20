The Reed City Police Department says the man in these pictures is a person of interest in a bank fraud investigation. They believe he may be from out of the area.
Anyone with information should contact Reed City Police at 231-832-3743.
Reed City Police need your help finding this person of interest
