Reed City Police need your help finding this person of interest

11/20/2023 12:11 PM EST

The Reed City Police Department says the man in these pictures is a person of interest in a bank fraud investigation. They believe he may be from out of the area.

Anyone with information should contact Reed City Police at 231-832-3743.

