Full Send Ramen has taken over the Little Fleet for the month of November!

You can make a visit to the The Little Fleet until November 27th to get authentic Japanese Ramen.

Luckily, if you’re not able to try Full Send Ramen before the end of November, they will be launching their Full Send Ramen food truck this winter!

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, were visiting Full Send Ramen getting a look behind the scenes.

[ Full Send Ramen Facebook ]

