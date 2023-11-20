Northwestern Michigan College hands out 135 meals for Thanksgiving

TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College is doing their part to help those in need for the holiday.

They handed out Thanksgiving meals on their campus Monday for their Thanks-For-Giving Project. This is the 10th year in a row that they’ve been able to do this.

Their goal was 125 meals this year, but they went beyond and were able to distribute 135 meals. Fifty of those meals were donated by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan, and the rest cam from the NMC Food Pantry.

Advertisement

“I haven’t done something like this before, and it’s really cool to be a part of. It’s what we’ve been preparing for all semester and outside of class, too. It’s what we talk to each other about. It’s something that we’ve been ready for to happen. It’s become a very meaningful thing,” Ethan Niemczewski, a freshman at Northwestern Michigan College, said.

Students will make a presentation in their professional communications class on their experience later this semester.