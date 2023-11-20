Multi-county sweep of residents wanted for unlicensed building, fraud leads to 9 arrests

The Michigan Department of Attorney General says a multi-county warrant search resulted in nine arrests for operating as unlicensed builders and fraud against the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.

The warrant sweep involved special agents from the Department of Attorney General and law enforcement officers from the Police Departments of Detroit, Lansing, and Muskegon, as well as deputies from the Lapeer, Macomb, and Muskegon Sheriff’s Departments.

Officials sought out wanted residents in Ingham, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Mecosta, Oakland, Roscommon, Saginaw, and Wayne County.

The Attorney General’s office says these cases usually start when consumers allege a builder failed to perform or executed substandard work agreed to in a contract and are later found to be unlicensed. These instances are most often related to residential renovation projects and financially harm the customer left with little recourse to recoup their payment.

“I’m thankful to the many law enforcement agencies and officers who made this successful sweep possible, along with the special agents from my Department,” said Nessel. “When fraudsters and bad actors harm consumers and Michigan residents, we will pursue justice however and wherever needed.”

Arrested during the warrant sweep were: