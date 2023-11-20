Michigan Farmers want to fuel your tractor, with Soybeans

For this episode with educator and creator Alexis Dahl we explore how Michigan farmers are creating a way to power your diesel engine using locally grown and processed Soybeans.

If you drive a diesel truck, some of your fuel probably came from an unlikely place: soybeans. But how do you turn a bean into something that can power an engine? Alexis spent a week traveling around Southeast Michigan, meeting with the farmers, experts, and engineers who are making this technology possible.

Soybeans for Fuel

To watch the full video visit The Alexis Dahl YouTube page. For more information on Alexis and her adventures throughout the state visit AlexisDahl.com.