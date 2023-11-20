Ethanology Distillation announces new spirit just in time for the holidays

Ethanolog Distillation announces new spirit just in time for the holidays

Just in time for the holidays, Ethanology Distillation in Elk Rapids announces their new spirit Vespera Mel that will be available for a limited time.

This new Mel is described as, “A spirit that is singular in nature. An aromatic constitution of linden honey, banana flan, and beeswax is bound with delicate resinous smoke. A procession of silky flavor follows with cedar and toasted almond, leading to pawpaw and a long torched sugar finish.”

The Vespera Mel release is on Black Friday, Nov. 24 starting at 1 p.m.

Our Lifestyle Reporter, Rachel Rademacher went to the distillery to learn all about their new spirit.