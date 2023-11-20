Driverless car almost smashes into Gaylord Post trooper

OTSEGO COUNTY — On Nov. 18 around 6 p.m., a trooper from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post responded to a report of a blue Pontiac Grand Prix driving recklessly.

The trooper turned north on Old 27 Highway and his patrol car was almost hit by an unoccupied blue Pontiac Grand Prix, which continued to drive into the EZ Mart entrance and strike a parked car at the gas pump, the trooper said.

Prior to the crash, on the corner of Passenheim Road and Old 27 Hwy, a witness stated the driver of the Pontiac, a 57-year-old woman from Grayling, told him someone had crashed into her car. The witness called 911. The woman became belligerent with the witness and attempted to drive away, troopers said.

The witness told the woman the police were on their way, and at that time, the driver got out of the vehicle while it was still running and in drive, troopers said. The woman began to walk away as the car drove off, troopers said.

The trooper spoke with the woman and said he noticed she emitted a strong odor of intoxicants, had bloodshot watery eyes and had slurred speech. She had difficulty maintaining her balance, refused to listen to the trooper and attempted to walk away, the trooper said.

She was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated, and resisting and obstructing police, troopers said.