Chippewa Co. Sheriff’s Office says Monday morning house fire appears suspicious

CHIPPEWA COUNTY — The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a suspicious house fire on Monday morning.

The fire started around 8 a.m. at Forest Lodge Road in Kincheloe. The person living in the home says they came back home to get something, noticed the smoke and called 911.

Deputy Nate Moran was the first one at the scene. After the fire was extinguished and the smoke cleared, Moran noticed the fire pattern was irregular.

This is the second fire at a home in a week. The cause of first fire was determined to be electrical.

No one was home during Monday’s fire, and the scene was cleared in about two hours.