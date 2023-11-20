Cherry Capital Airport advises travelers to make their flight easier this holiday season

TRAVERSE CITY — Cherry Capital Airport says the holidays are usually a busy time, especially the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

They want to remind everyone who’s traveling to take the proper steps to ensure they have a quick check-in and a safe flight.

CEO Kevin Klein says you should always get to the airport early to save yourself any stress.

“We always recommend that those that are checking in, check in online ahead of time, even if you’re purchasing baggage for the checked baggage, to do that all ahead of time. So when you arrive at the airport, you can just go through the line, get your baggage tag and head right to the security,” says Klein.

You can find more holiday travel tips from the TSA here.