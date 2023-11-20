And the name of Michigan’s pardoned turkey for 2023 is ... Dolly Pardon

Dolly Pardon is the name of the 2023 pardoned turkey. Photo courtesy of the governor's office

LANSING – On Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the winner of the turkey pardon naming contest.

This week, a turkey named Dolly Pardon will be pardoned before Thanksgiving.

The winning name, submitted by Jay Kozlowski of West Bloomfield, was selected from more than 3,900 entries in the statewide contest announced last week. This is the second turkey pardoned since the governor took office.

“Congratulations to Jay for submitting Dolly Pardon, the winner of this year’s turkey pardon statewide naming contest,” said Whitmer. “Thanksgiving is a special time in Michigan, and I am so grateful that we are continuing this fun holiday tradition. I also want to thank every Michigander who entered the competition. I loved reading through the hilarious suggestions. It was difficult to pick just one, but I am very proud we got it done. Looking forward to pardoning Dolly Pardon soon.”