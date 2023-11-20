Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Exploring a one-of-a-kind home at Suttons Bay

We’re heading to Suttons Bay to check out a one-of-a-kind home with 200 feet of sandy Suttons Bay waterfront and cool, cozy living spaces.

There’s living spaces for your library, bar, office or rec room scattered throughout the house, but they’re still connected to each other. The main floor has a great sun room that’s perfect for watching activity on the water, and two of the main floor has a great sun room that’s perfect for watching activity on the water. Two of the homes three fireplaces can also be found on the main floor, but you have to go upstairs to find the third.

The home has a cottage feel, but with a great modern style and updated amenities.

The property sits at the tip of stony point where West Grand Traverse Bay meets Suttons Bay.

This unique dwelling makes for the perfect vacation home or year round residence.