5K run in Cadillac happening to support Lawson Wistinghausen and his family

CADILLAC — A 5K run is being put on to support Lawson Wistinghausen and his family after Lawson was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer called Ewing Sarcoma at 14-years-old.

The 5K run, or walk for those that choose, will be held Dec. 16 at 9 a.m. It will begin at St. Ann Catholic School in Cadillac.

T-shirts are also being made and all proceeds from those and the race will go to help the Wistinghausen family.

“I feel like when you’re going through a tough situation that you’re in this alone and he’s a runner. So we came up with the creative title that no one runs Alone just letting them know that we support them, especially during the holidays and during this this tough time,” Ann Bush, Lawson’s track and cross country coach, said.

They are still searching for sponsors for the race.

If you would like to learn more about the 5K or being a sponsor, click here.