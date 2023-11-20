4 Evart High School basketball players seriously injured in weekend crash

EVART — The close-knit community of Evart is reeling Monday after a head on car crash seriously injured four high school student athletes and two others.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s office, the crash was so severe, four of the six people injured had to be airlifted to the hospital. All with critical injuries

The accident happened on US-10 near Lakola Road in Richmond Township on Saturday and involved a vehicle with two small children inside.

Deputies said a 17-year-old from Evart, who had three passengers with him, lost control, crossed the center line, and collided head-on with a pick-up truck, driven by a Baldwin man.

Superintendent of Evart Public School, Shirley Howard said four boys from their basketball teams were seriously injured in the accident.

“I think it was a very it was quite the crash. And so there was a lot of injuries. And the car looks terrible, but our students are pretty resilient,” said Howard.

The superintendent said the athletes were carpooling when the crash happened. It was witnessed by other students.

“We had our varsity and JV varsity players going to a scrimmage in Baldwin and they were being transported in cars and they were following each other,” said Howard.

Four of the student athletes were taken to a Grand Rapids hospital while two had to be airlifted out and were listed in critical condition. However, all four students are expected to pull through.

The district had extra help on hand to comfort any students who needed the support.

“We have extra counselors. We will be talking to any student who wants to talk. Then at one o’clock today, the county crisis team will be coming in with it for a debriefing with all of the students who were at the scene,” said Howard.

A GoFundMe page was also set up over the weekend. The goal was $2,000 and they’ve already surpassed $7,000. The superintendent said that just shows you the type of community Evart has.

“I am very proud of this community and of the school and what everyone is doing right now,” said Howard.

The athletic director, Drew Whitaker said that they may have to postpone a few games. If that happens, he hopes they can add the games back later in the season.

The Baldwin man who was driving the truck with his 4- and 12-year-olds inside, he and one of his children, were airlifted to a hospital in Grand Rapids in critical condition.