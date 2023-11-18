Man arrested on warrant after failing to apprear for sentencing on embezzlement charges, restitution totaling over $593,000

A man was arrested on a warrant by the Petoskey department of Public Safety, following an ongoing embezzlement charges.

Zachary Coonrod failed to appear for sentencing for embezzlement charges on October 24th.

His arraignment dates all the way back to September of 2020 where Mackinaw City Police department and Petoskey department of Public Safety apprehended Coonrod on a 6-count felony warrant from an investigation beginning September of 2019.

He was charged with 3 counts of embezzlement, 1 count of forgery, 1 count of identity theft and 1 count of using a computer to commit a crime.

The allegations of incidents occurred from 2015 to 2019 saying he stole over $750,000 from a local hotel.

He was released after posting bond.

On November 14th of this year, Coonrod was sentenced to a plea agreement of embezzling $20,000 or more but less than $50,000 dollars from two hotels in mackinaw city.

He was sentenced to 2 to 10 years with the Michigan Department of Corrections and is required to pay restitution totaling over $539,000.