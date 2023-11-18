2 people flown to Grand Rapids Hospital following crash on US-10, highway closed for 5 hours

2 people were flown to the hospital on Saturday following a crash on US-10.

Osceola County Sherriff’s office was dispatched to a personal injury accident on US-10 near Lakola Road in Richmond Township.

The highway was closed for approximately 5 hours as Reed City Fire Rescue utilized Jaws of Life to remove people who were critically injured. Aeromed helicopter landed on US-10 and transported two people to Grand Rapids Hospital. 5 others were transported by ambulance to Reed City Corwell Hospital.

The driver of the Ford Fusion, a 17-year-old Evart man lost control along with three others when he crossed the center line and collided head on with a GMC Pickup driven by a 51-year-old Baldwin man. His 12-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son were also in the car.

The driver and front seat passenger of the Ford were flown to the hospital.

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined, but officials say speed is believed to be a factor.