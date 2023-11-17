The new 9&10 News Quiz is out - see how many you can get right!

Each week, we’ll bring you a quiz on the news, sports and features that were on 9&10 News in the past week. There are 10 questions - how many can you get right? We’ll post this on Facebook, so please share your score in the comments there! At the bottom of this page, you’ll find links to each of the stories mentioned in the quiz. Feel free to check them out after you take the quiz.
Take the 9&10 News quiz here or fill it out below:
St. Ignace woman wins $100,000 playing Michigan Lottery game
Wolverines fans rally around ‘Michigan vs. Everybody’ mantra
Central Michigan volleyball completes comeback over rival Eastern Michigan
On The Road: Opening Day at Ebels Buck Pole
Craft the perfect holiday charcuterie board with Petoskey Cheese
Kelly’s Deer Processing in Big Rapids takes deer donations to make jerky to send to veterans around the world
Cadillac Area Youth Advisory Committee Students hand out blankets for World Kindness Day
Learning more about Dutchman Tree Farms and what it takes to get a Christmas tree home
Hunter rescued on opening day after falling 25 feet from tree stand in Roscommon Co.
Trooper helps out Midland man with a flat tire, then arrests him on several charges