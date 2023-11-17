Roscommon Sheriff’s Department spreads holiday cheer to area seniors

The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office spreading the spirit of the holidays this week to seniors in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office spent their time surprising seniors the past few days with visits to give them blankets and cards made by local area kids.

“We do this every year now. We weren’t able to go. We started just before COVID. Obviously, we couldn’t go into the nursing homes during COVID, but then once they opened back up again, we started doing it again right away,” said Lowe.

Lowe said they don’t have much interaction with this segment of the population and it’s heartwarming to be able to spend time with them.

“This job doesn’t always lend itself to positive interactions with people, but when we do these kinds of community outreach projects, we get to deal with people on a different level than we usually deal with them. And seeing some smiling faces is really nice for our officers,” said Lowe.

This community outreach is paid for by a partnership with the Roscommon Sheriff Victim Services Unit and a grant from Houghton Lake Walmart.

Lowe said with the department struggling with staffing issues, they are grateful others are giving extra support.

Just like every other agency, we have been really shorthanded. It’s hard to find police officers to work, and our victim services unit has really stepped up this year to help us make sure that we get all of our community projects done the way that we need to,” said Lowe.

Victim Services Unit staff and their kids joined deputies from the Sheriff’s Department and went room to room today at The Brook of Roscommon senior living facility.

Caregiver at The Brook, Miranda Muniz, said Friday’s visits mean so much, especially for some who don’t get a lot of visits.

“Very, very heartwarming. And the smiles and the laughs. I don’t think people understand how much it means to them. It is absolutely wonderful for them. It makes them feel loved, makes them feel, you know, needed,” said Muniz.

For seniors living there, they said it was a touching surprise.

“I like it. I think it’s pretty nice that they would take their time and come and chat with all the older people,” said Wanda Chambers.

“We’re very honored, truly. You know that they think of us because children, you know, they’re most definitely playing games or something,” said Elizabeth Plue.

Lowe said this is the third day of the visits. They also visited Mission Point of Roscommon Friday.

Thursday, they visited King Nursing Home and The Brook in Houghton Lake and Wednesday they visited Horizons Senior Living Center in Saint Helen.