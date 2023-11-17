Northern Michigan businesses are boomin’ thanks to rifle season

BENZIE COUNTY — It’s that time of the year where after the summer rush, businesses across Northern Michigan get an extra boost from deer season as two Benzie County businesses say they’ve definitely noticed an impact.

“Our numbers are better than last year and there seems to be a few more hunters around,” Owner of Bizzy B’s Deer Processing, Brian Kracht, reported.

The owner of Jodi’s Tangled Antler, near Bizzy B’s Deer Processing, Jodi Ignace, said she prefers this time of year.

“Fall is always a good time of year for us. Summer as well, [There’s] different clientele. Everyone’s a little more laid back than summertime clientele. So, it’s a lot more fun for us,” Jodi admitted.

According to the Michigan Wildlife Council, Deer hunting is a billion-dollar industry for the state that creates thousands of jobs. Kracht said this year they’ve seen a lot more business due to the warmer weather and more hunters.

“The number of hunters has surprised me. The fact that we have more business hasn’t,” Kracht explained. “With it being warm [hunters] have to do something with [their harvest] and there’s fewer of us around.”

Ignace said her bar has been a tradition for hunters and their families for decades and says she’s proud to help create a memorable hunting season.



