Manton man, suspected of drunk driving, injured in 3-car crash

The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office says an at-fault driver was injured in a suspected drunk-driving crash on Thursday.

Deputies say a Manton man was speeding down E. 16 Road in a Dodge Charger when he hit the back of a pickup truck. That truck had slowed down for another truck on the side of the road.

The crash sent the first truck off the road, and the Charger crashed into the second truck. The driver was pinned inside the Charger, but was removed before deputies arrived.

Advertisement

He was taken to Traverse City Munson for his injuries. Deputies believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

16 Road was shut down for over an hour while tow trucks removed the vehicles.