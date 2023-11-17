Kalkaska Co. man charged with raping a minor in 2009

Richard Alton Trepanier Jr (Derrick Carroll)

KALKASKA COUNTY — Michigan State Police said Friday that a Rapid City man was arrested for a 2009 rape of a minor.

In August 2023, the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post investigated an alleged rape of a minor that occurred in 2009. The victim recently came forward to make allegations against now-38-year-old Richard Alton Trepanier Jr. from Rapid City, troopers said.

The victim said the rape occurred at a residence in Kalkaska during in December 2009, troopers said.

A report was turned over to the Kalkaska County Prosecutor’s Office, and an arrest warrant was authorized on Oct. 24. Trepanier was arrested later that day by the MSP 7th District Fugitive while at a gas station, troopers said.

Trepanier was arraigned this week in the 87-B District Court in Kalkaska County for one count criminal sexual conduct third degree (victim 13-15).



