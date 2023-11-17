Haley’s Hot Takes: P. Diddy, a Family Reunion, and more!

It has been three weeks since the actor Matthew Perry has tragically died. He is best known for playing Chandler Bing on the T.V. show “Friends”. All of his “Friends” co-stars have spoke out in memory of him. This past week each one of them shared pictures and memories with the beloved actor. The cause of death is still under investigation.

P. Diddy is being accused of rape and sex trafficking. Yesterday, his ex-girlfriend went public with accusation against him. Singer Cassie and P Diddy dated for ten years ‚and during that time she said she went through sexual and physicals abuse. P. Diddy’s lawyers claim that none if this is true. We still have a lot of learn about the situation.

The Met Gala’s theme has been announced! In the spring, those who attend will be following the theme “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”. I cannot wait to see wait it looks like!

It was also announced that Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting The Oscars this year! This will be his fourth time hosting and it will be broadcasted in March of 2024.

Alanis Morrissette is going on tour! This summer, she will be joined by Joan Jetts and the Blackhearts and Morgan Wade as they tour all over America. Tickets go on sale on November 17.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s skiing accident and lawsuit is being turned into a musical! If you are in London in December go check it out!

A big football game is this Monday! Where Travis and Jason Kelce are facing off for the first time since the Super Bowl last February. But... something bigger is happening. The rumor is that Taylor Swift’s family might met Travis’ family that night. How exciting!

USA Today found their Beyoncé reporter. Caché McClay will be covering all things Queen B for them!





Tune in every Friday on Good Day for Haley’s Hot Takes!