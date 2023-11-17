Grand Traverse Bay YMCA offers free Safety Around Water program

For the first time since COVID-19, the Grand Traverse Bay YMCA, along with the Traverse City Area Public Schools are offering a water safety program to over 650 students.

This is a free program provided by TCAPS in partnership along with the YMCA for local 3rd graders. This is a drowning prevention program teaching students how to be safe around water and how to take the right precautions. The Safety Around Water program takes place throughout the fall, winter, and spring, serving around 25 different groups in the area.







