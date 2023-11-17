Skip to Main
Driver thrown from car onto M-37 after being hit from behind in Lake Co.

9and10news Site Staff
Site Staff
11/17/2023
Crash

Crash

Lake County deputies are investigating a crash that left a driver lying on the road Thursday night.

They say a car was driving on M-37 in Eden Township around 9 p.m. when the driver crashed into the back of another car. That driver was thrown from their car and landed in the road.

Deputies say the injured driver was flown to Butterworth Hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

Anyone with more information about the crash is asked to call 231-745-2712 and talk to Sgt. Bullis or Deputy Ingle.

Lake County, Crash

