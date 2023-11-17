Diversions to close downtown Traverse City location

Diversions in downtown Traverse City has been in business for nearly four decades, and now, the well-known hat shop is closing it’s doors.

The building that Diversions is located in has come under new ownership and the decision was made that Diversions lease would not be renewed.

Their last day operating in downtown Traverse City will be on Dec. 31.

Owner, Phil Anderson, says he’s grateful to all the people that have come into his business through out the years,

“Our greatest memory of being here, is it’s all the people that we’ve met over the years that have become not just customers. We have a lot of people that have come in regularly that are almost like a part of the family, and we’re going to miss that.”

Diversions in downtown Traverse City will be having sales before they close down.

Diversions seasonal shop in Fishtown, Leland will remain open

