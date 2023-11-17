Crafting with the Katies: Create a felt leaf wreath for the season!

It’s fall, ya’ll! We’re making a festive fall wreath out of felt! It’s super soft, so it’s perfect for your front door, and great to keep up all season long.

For this project, you’ll need:

Leaf template (we used this website to get our template)

Sturdy paper for your template to trace

Sharpie

Scissors

Felt, in several fall colors (we used red, orange, golden yellow, brown, and green with about three sheets of felt per color)

Embroidery hoop

Hot glue gun and hot glue

Follow these steps to make your own leaf wreath:

Step one: Print out your leaf template, and trace your leaves on a more sturdy cardstock or cardboard, so it’s easier to trace on your felt.

Step two: Start tracing your leaves on your felt. This is probably the most time consuming part, so take your time with it! Vary your shapes to the colors, too, so you have a different

Step three: When you’ve traced your leaves, start cutting them out. Again, take your time, especially if you have a lot of detail in your leaves.

Step four: Arrange your leaves in a pattern you’d like on top of your embroidery hoop. You can layer your leaves, or have one next to another.

Step five: Glue down your leaves once you have an arrangement you’d like.

It’s that simple! Now you have a festive wreath you can keep for every fall.

If there’s a craft you’d like to see the Katies do, email them at katywashburn@910mediagroup.com and katiebirecki@910mediagroup.com.