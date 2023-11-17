Blanket the North fundraiser collecting warm items for those in need

With the colder air creeping closer and closer, it may be a good time to start thinking about how you can help people stay warm this winter.

Blanket the North has the perfect opportunity, as they are looking for donations to help those in need.

It’s an event put on by participating Toyota dealerships in Northern Michigan and benefits the Salvation Army.

Advertisement

Newly purchased blankets, sheets, pillows, and towels can be dropped off at dealerships in Traverse City, Cheboygan, and Cadillac.

“Blanket the North is a cause we’ve been doing for 15 plus years with the Salvation Army here in northern Michigan,” said Serra Toyota New Car Manager Brad Fite. “It’s a great cause. Blankets, towels, pillows, just to blanket the north and keep everybody warm.”

Items can be dropped off until December 2nd.

Serra Toyota in Traverse City is also accepting non-perishable food items for their can drive.