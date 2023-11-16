Vaccine shortages impact Northern Michigan as RSV season starts

A nationwide shortage of RSV vaccine is creating concern over danger to infants from the virus.

The Midland County Department of Public Health says they have been unable to order the vaccine Nirsevimab, also known as Beyfortus.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) poses a risk of severe illness and hospitalization for infants and adults 60 years and older. RSV season in Michigan starts in the fall and peaks during winter.

Advertisement

There are steps you can take to protect your infant, even if you can’t get vaccinated:

Pregnant women can get another RSV vaccine, Abrysvo, which will protect their newborn during their first RSV season

Stay home if you are sick

Cover your mouth when you sneeze or cough with a tissue or your shirt sleeve, not with your hand

Wash your hands with warm water and soap, and avoid touching your face with unwashed hands

Avoid sharing food and drinks

You can find more information on RSV here.