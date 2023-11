Brian Chandler

TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Police Department said that a chiropractor out of Traverse City has been arrested by the TCPD after being accused of inappropriately touching a client.

Brian Chandler, who was arraigned on Monday, was charged with two felony counts of Fourth Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.

A woman patient of Chandler’s alleges that he inappropriately touched her back in 2019 while being seen a a practice in Traverse City.

Chandler’s next court appearance is Nov. 28.