Top News: Hunter rescued, local lottery winner and more

Here are 10 stories from the past week that had a big impact on Northern Michigan. Click the link in the headline below to read the full story.

1. St. Ignace woman wins $100,000 playing Michigan Lottery game

Blanche Micale-Thomas, 73, won $100,000 after she was selected in a random drawing that took place Nov. 2. She earned entries into the giveaway by scanning non-winning 500X Money Maker tickets on the Michigan Lottery app.

Advertisement

2. Isabella Co. Sheriff’s Office releases name of suspect arrested in Monday’s manhunt

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the suspect that was arrested after a manhunt on Monday. According to Sheriff Michael Man, the suspect’s name is Dustin Sweet. Sweet was arrested Monday night after leading Clare City Police Department on a chase that lasted until Sweet’s car died in Isabella County. According to the sheriff, Clare City Police Department first approached Sweet after they responded to a call about a suspicious car that was stopped in the roadway.

3. Studio 8 Hair Lab charged with discrimination under Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act

The MDCR said they received a total of 21 complaints against Studio 8 Hair Lab. Of those, three are part of the current charge and another three are currently under investigation. The lawyer representing the owner said that these charges are without merit. “None of the complainants went to Studio 8. None of them are clients of Studio 8. None of them were denied service in Studio 8, so now we’re in a pure speech category,” David Delaney, the attorney for Studio 8 Hair Lab, said.

Advertisement

4. Hunter rescued on opening day after falling 25 feet from tree stand in Roscommon Co.

Michigan State Police say a hunter was rescued in Roscommon County after falling out of his tree stand on opening day of firearm deer season. Troopers say the Almont man fell about 25 feet in the Dead Stream Swamp area of Norwich Township around 6 a.m. Wednesday. He was able to crawl to his backpack and call his brother and 911. His brother helped MSP and a deputy from the Sheriff’s Office find the tree stand. The Almont man was airlifted out by the Coast Guard due to suspected pelvic, back and chest injuries and the distance from any roads.

5. Final report released on deadly officer-involved shooting in Missaukee Co., prosecutor says it was justified

The Missaukee County prosecutor has issued their final report on a deadly officer-involved shooting in the county, saying: “After a thorough review of the facts and the case files for the officer involved shooting on October 5, 2023 that resulted in the death of Brandy May Neibert, the matter has been deemed a justifiable shooting.” The prosecutor goes on to say that due to Neibert’s aggressive manner and possession of a weapon, along with the officer’s need to protect themself and others, Michigan law allows for shooting in self-defense.

Advertisement

6. Trooper helps out Midland man with a flat tire, then arrests him on several charges

On Nov. 10 around 9:58 p.m., a trooper from the Michigan State Police Alpena Post was conducting patrol on US-23 near Bare Point Road in Alpena Township when the trooper saw a Subaru Outback traveling north on US-23 make a U-turn. Shortly after making the turn, the trooper heard a loud noise and saw the Subaru pull over to the shoulder. The trooper said he drove to the vehicle’s location and a man exited the vehicle. The man began retrieving items from the rear of the vehicle to change a flat tire. The trooper offered assistance to the man, identified as 61-year-old Jeffrey Gordon Johnsen from Midland. After a brief period of talking with Johnsen, the trooper said he suspected Johnsen of being under the influence.

7. Hunting deer in Michigan: the history, statistics and benefits

Tens of thousands of hunters hit the woods Wednesday, opening day of firearm season. Since 1859, this time-honored tradition regulates the deer population, improves the environment and keeps residents connected to the fruitful lands of Michigan.

Advertisement

8. Inmate saved by AED, CPR at Mason County Jail after massive heart attack

Corrections deputies at the Mason County Jail say they were able to save an inmate after his heart stopped on Friday. Deputies say the man had turned himself in earlier that day for an OWI. Other inmates in the same cell alerted deputies, who immediately started CPR. They used an AED, and after two shocks and continued CPR the man’s heartbeat came back. Ludington Fire/Rescue and Life EMS were called to the jail and took over care. The man was transported to the hospital, and deputies say drugs did not play a role in the massive heart attack.

9. Consumers Energy holds public forums on future of its 13 dams

Consumers Energy is holding a series of meetings to talk about the future of their dams and say they need your input. A meeting was being held Monday evening in Mesick at the Springville Township Community Center where they discussed the Hodenpyl Dam. Consumers Energy spokesperson, Tracy Wimmer said Consumers Energy is considering selling the 13 dams that they own. Their operating licenses are set to expire in 2034 through 2041.

10. Sheriff: Volunteer firefighter arrested while fighting fire he allegedly set in Chippewa Co.

Joseph Halder, a volunteer firefighter for the Whitefish Township Fire Department, has been charged with setting fire to a building on Saturday night. Halder is accused of setting fire to the old Ruth’s Gift Shop building in downtown Paradise. According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, he’s been a firefighter for Whitefish Township for the past few months.