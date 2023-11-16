People gather in Traverse City to call for ceasefire in Gaza

TRAVERSE CITY — People gathered at the library for a community discussion about Israel’s war against Hamas and call for a ceasefire.

Palestinian leaders and Jewish Voices for Peace spoke at Wednesday night’s discussion calling the situation in Gaza a genocide on Palestinians, claiming Israel has been targeting civilian populations in Gaza.

“There’s nothing that Hamas could have done that would justify what Israel is doing,” said Ali Abunimah, the director of a publication called Electronic Intifada.

Both Israel and the United State’s National Security Council have said Hamas hides among civilians and use hospitals as a base of operations. However, an organizer for MidEast: JustPeace, Gina Aranki said she disagrees with how Israel is handling the situation.

“You might get a terrorist, but you’re getting hundreds of civilians and thousands of children,” Aranki explained.

Aranki said she hopes Wednesday’s discussion helped people better understand the war, and hopes people reach out to their representatives to call for a ceasefire.

“Please put pressure on our government to advocate for a ceasefire so that the killing stops,” Aranki asked. “It has to start somewhere and if it’s not going to start with our government and our politicians who are involved then maybe the people can get somewhere.”