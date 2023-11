Right Brain Brewery is one of the local breweries that are participating in Traverse City Beer Week with lots of drinks and fun.

There’s still time to enjoy Traverse City Beer Week with the last day being November 17th, however, beer week can be every week at Right Brain Brewery.

Right Brain Brewery has game nights and is home of the Traverse City Pinball Club with tournaments going on weekly!

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are visiting Right Brain Brewery hearing all about it.

On The Road: Games, Drinks, and Fun at Right Brain Brewery 6:45