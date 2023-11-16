Oceana County lottery club wins $1 million Powerball prize

LANSING – An Oceana County lottery club had to use their special code word for the first time after winning a $1 million Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.

The two-person CCKMA club matched the five white balls in the Sept. 11 drawing to win the big prize: 09-25-27-53-66. The club’s representative, Kristi Sadler, bought the winning ticket at her bar, Kristi’s Pour House, located at 211 East Main Street in Hart. Hart is about 75 miles northwest of Grand Rapids.

“We started our Lottery club after my husband passed away,” said Sadler. “The morning after the drawing, I got a call that my business had sold a $1 million winner and I just had a feeling it was our ticket.

“After I checked the ticket, I had to call the other club member, who was on vacation out of the country, to let him know we had won. We had always joked that we’d use a special code word if we won, so when he answered and told me he had to pay extra for overseas calls, I said the code word and I told him he wasn’t going to have to worry about the bill!”

The club members recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim their prize. With their winnings, they each plan to invest in their retirements.

The prize was won during the $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot run. The jackpot run began July 22 and ended Oct. 11 when one ticket purchased in California won the $1.765 billion jackpot. The jackpot was the second largest lottery jackpot ever won. During the jackpot run, Michigan Lottery players won more than $13 million in prizes, including six prizes of $1 million or more:

Aug. 26 - $1 million winning ticket was purchased at Wild Bills Tobacco Livonia III, located at 27424 6 Mile Road in Livonia.

Sept 11. - $1 million winning ticket was purchased at Kristi’s Pour House, located at 211 East Main Street in Hart.

Sept. 23 - $2 million winning ticket was purchased online at MichiganLottery.com .

. Sept. 30 - $1 million winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven, located at 34951 Garfield Road in Fraser.

Oct. 2 - $1 million winning ticket was purchased at Purk’s Inc., located at 875 East Lincoln in Ionia.

Oct. 7 - $1 million winning ticket was purchased at Northview Wine Shoppe, located at 23015 21 Mile Road in Macomb.

Powerball plays may be purchased for $2 each at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com. A “Power Play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Powerball ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $10 million in the nightly Double Play drawing.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday and may be watched live online at: http://www.powerball.com. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.