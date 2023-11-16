Good Day Northern Michigan, Thursday Nov. 16

Nov. 16 is World Pancreatic Cancer Day. It’s the third deadliest cancer in the U.S., with a survival rate of just 12%.

This year alone, more than 1,800 people in Michigan will die from pancreatic cancer.

Lindsay Szela of Pancreatic Cancer Action Network of Michigan joins us.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Great American Smokeout

Nov. 16 is also the Great American Smokeout.

Smoking causes an estimated 480,000 deaths every year, or about 1 in 5 deaths. The Great American Smokeout, hosted by the American Cancer Society, is an opportunity for people who smoke to commit to healthy, smoke-free life.

Dr. Brian Fedoronko is the medical director for Priority Health and tells us more about the health benefits of quitting smoking.