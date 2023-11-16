Good Day Northern Michigan, Thursday Nov. 16

Nov. 16 is World Pancreatic Cancer Day. It’s the third deadliest cancer in the U.S., with a survival rate of just 12%.
This year alone, more than 1,800 people in Michigan will die from pancreatic cancer.
Lindsay Szela of Pancreatic Cancer Action Network of Michigan joins us.
Nov. 16 is also the Great American Smokeout.
Smoking causes an estimated 480,000 deaths every year, or about 1 in 5 deaths. The Great American Smokeout, hosted by the American Cancer Society, is an opportunity for people who smoke to commit to healthy, smoke-free life.
Dr. Brian Fedoronko is the medical director for Priority Health and tells us more about the health benefits of quitting smoking.