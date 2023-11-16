Friends of the Cadillac Library hosting book giveaway at the end of the month

CADILLAC — Friends of the Cadillac Library are hoping to give the gift of reading this holiday season.

The organization will be holding a book giveaway at the Christmas Tree Lighting that will be taking place later this month. Linda Missler, the organizer of the book giveaway, said they will be handing out over 600 books to people of all ages at the event thanks to a grant from the United Way.

Friends of the Cadillac Library said they are excited to be able to do this for the Cadillac community.

Advertisement

The giveaway will happen at the Marketplace at the Cadillac Commons on Nov. 24 from 5 to 8 p.m. while supplies last.

“There’s so many people that really cherish the book, you know, and they get their first book and they have that,” Missler said. “It encourages reading and it’s just a good way to learn and be transported. You know, if you’ve ever taken a book and it just takes you out of where you’re at.”

Friends of the Cadillac Library said they hope they can bring the event back next year too.