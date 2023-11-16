Do not let Ohio win! The Detroit Zoo needs your help

The Detroit Zoo needs your help Michigan!

It is the only zoo located in our great state that is up for an amazing award from USA Today as the “Best Zoo Lights” of 2023. As of this posting we are currently sitting in 12th place trailing quite a bit behind...The Toledo Zoo in Toledo, Ohio.

Zoo Events 2022 (Samantha Sutarova/Samantha Sutarova)

Are you angry about Jim Harbaugh’s suspension that was egged on by Ohio State? Get that anger out in a constructive way by voting for YOUR zoo!

Advertisement

Do you think Michigan is simply better than our neighbors to the south east? Prove it by showing up for the Detroit Zoo and getting those votes in.

Or are you a die-hard fan of the Detroit Lions? Well, the Detroit Zoo has a specialty display celebrating our dominating football team.

Zoo Events 2022 (Samantha Sutarova/Samantha Sutarova)

You can submit your vote daily by using this link to place your vote for the Detroit Zoo. If you want to experience “Wild Lights” for yourself visit the Detroit Zoo website’s ticketing office here.