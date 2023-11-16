CMU and FSU report high enrollment as numbers trend down across the country

Universities across the country are seeing declining enrollment, but some Northern Michigan schools say they’re seeing a more positive outlook.

On Thursday, Central Michigan University’s President Dr. Bob Davies gave his state of the university address. He says CMU has created a strategic plan to the student, staff and campus experience.

Davies says this is the second fall semester in a row where they’ve seen enrollment increase for undergrad and grad students. CMU has also seen their largest international enrollment in a decade.

CMU’s president says this is all despite not lowering their academic requirements.

Ferris State University says their enrollment is up as well. Admission applications were up 73% in October compared to last year. They’ve also seen a 31% jump in transfer student applications.

FSU even had to create two hotlines to assist prospective students. You can get help with applications, transcripts, visits, orientation and other admissions issues by calling 231-591-2000 or emailing admissions@ferris.edu.

You can get help with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), and other scholarships, grants and loans by calling 231-591-2110 or emailing finaid@ferris.edu.

