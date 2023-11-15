Trooper helps out Midland man with a flat tire, then arrests him on several charges

Jeffrey Gordon Johnsen. By Michigan State Police (Derrick Carroll)

ALPENA COUNTY — On Nov. 10 around 9:58 p.m., a trooper from the Michigan State Police Alpena Post was conducting patrol on US-23 near Bare Point Road in Alpena Township when the trooper saw a Subaru Outback traveling north on US-23 make a U-turn.

Shortly after making the turn, the trooper heard a loud noise and saw the Subaru pull over to the shoulder. The trooper said he drove to the vehicle’s location and a man exited the vehicle. The man began retrieving items from the rear of the vehicle to change a flat tire.

The trooper offered assistance to the man, identified as 61-year-old Jeffrey Gordon Johnsen from Midland. After a brief period of talking with Johnsen, the trooper said he suspected Johnsen of being under the influence.

Sobriety tests were administered, and Johnsen was placed under arrest for operating while intoxicated, troopers said.

During a search of the vehicle, the trooper said he found a rifle in the rear of the vehicle and a loaded .357 caliber handgun in a duffel bag on the front passenger seat. Johnsen did not have a permit to carry a concealed pistol, troopers said.

The trooper also said he found open intoxicants, a fixed blade knife and a machete inside the vehicle.

Johnsen was charged with one count carrying a concealed weapon, one count loaded firearms in vehicle, one count possession pistol while under the influence, one count operating while intoxicated, and one count open intoxicants in vehicle.



