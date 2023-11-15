TART Trails holds workshop to go over trail etiquette, summer season and e-bikes

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — TART Trails wants people to get out and enjoy the beauty of Northern Michgian while practicing proper trail etiquette.

The popular Northern Michigan trail system held a workshop inviting local bike shops, local units of government and partner organizations to talk about what people need to remember while on the trails.

They reviewed the summer season and discussed e-bikes as they’ve been growing in popularity on the trails.

“No matter how you’re using the trail, whether you’re riding or walking, that you feel safe and comfortable. And we really are working to instill a message to create a culture of kindness. We want everybody to feel welcome and safe,” Brian Beauchamp, the TART Trails director of strategic engagement, said.

TART trails is also getting ready for the upcoming winter months, and you can see the fun snow filled events that you can take part in by clicking here.