St. Ignace woman wins $100,000 playing Michigan Lottery game

Blanche Micale-Thomas. By Michigan Lottery

LANSING — A St. Ignace woman has a new favorite lottery game after winning $100,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s 500X Money Maker second chance game.

Blanche Micale-Thomas, 73, won $100,000 after she was selected in a random drawing that took place Nov. 2. She earned entries into the giveaway by scanning non-winning 500X Money Maker tickets on the Michigan Lottery app.

“I bought two 500X Money Maker tickets and won $500 on one, but the other was a non-winner so I scanned it for a second chance entry,” said Blanche. “I saw an email that I won $100,000 in the second chance drawing, but I didn’t believe it was real, so I called the Lottery. When they confirmed I was the winner, I couldn’t believe it. 500X Money Maker is my new favorite game!

“I didn’t sleep at all last night because I was so excited to get my check today. I got out of bed at 3 a.m. and was ready to head to Lansing!”

Micale-Thomas recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to take a trip to Vegas, donate to a few charities, and then save the remainder.

Each non-winning 500X Money Maker ticket is eligible for a second chance to win a prize ranging from $500 up to $100,000. Players may enter by scanning their non-winning tickets on the Michigan Lottery mobile app ticket scanner by June 21, 2024. Nine more second chance drawings will be conducted.

Players can visit www.michiganlottery.com/500XMoneyMaker for complete game rules and drawing dates. The next drawing is scheduled for Nov. 30.