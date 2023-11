Ebels in Falmouth is kicking off the start of firearm deer season with their 3rd Buck Pole!

The Buck Pole will be taking place on November 15th through the 17th as they welcome hunters and their big bucks to celebrate!

Ebels plans to have lots of great prizes for first buck on the pole, biggest rack, most points, youngest hunter and more!

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are at Ebels helping celebrate opening day.

On The Road: Opening Day at Ebels Buck Pole 6:45