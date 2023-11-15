MI Healthy Mind: Living an authentic life, the transgender journey

What do you do when your son announces he is transgender and asks that you call her by a new name? Or your daughter uses a term you’ve never heard of to describe themselves, like non-binary, gender-fluid or trans?

Maybe you were recently asked not to use gendered pronouns when referring to “her” anymore, and they instead prefer that you use “they.”

You’re left wondering if there’s something more that you need to understand about your child.

This week on MI Healthy Mind, they will be talking with Hunter and his mom, Roz, who knows a thing or two about this very personal journey, who has experienced this transition, both as an individual and as a family, and who has navigated this journey in a way that stands as a beautiful example of how everyone should navigate all of life’s uncharged territory.

MI Healthy Mind airs every Sunday at 7 a.m. on Local Fox 32.