Marion hosts Annual Buck Pole, prizes to give away for biggest deer

Marion’s Annual Buck Pole started early but not so bright this morning at 6 a.m.

Their first one came in at around 8:30 this morning by a 16-year-old girl and it was her first time participating.

Volunteer Doug Bontekoe says that things are a bit slower this year due to the warm weather.

Advertisement

“We’ve got a couple of nice ones, but if we get a really big one, then people will really start stopping by. There’s a girl that had the first one in here. She’s 16. It was her first year and she came in at about 8:30 with it,” says Bontekoe.

They have about 20 hanging so far, but they expect to have 50 by tonight and 70 by the morning.

“Weather is beautiful for us working it and people sitting there, some people wondering about it being a little warm to hang the deer,” says Bontekoe.

“That’s kind of their concern at the minute. A few people didn’t hang because they wanted to put them in a cooler. I can’t say whether it’s good or bad. I’m letting them make their own judgement decision because it’s their meat,” he adds.

Advertisement

The pole goes on until tomorrow, and you have to get there by 6 a.m. to be entered into their contest drawing.

“We’re doing the first two days, the 15 and the 16. You got to be here by 6:00 on the 16 to be entered for our drawing,” he says.

You can learn more about the pole on their Facebook page.