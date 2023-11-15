Skip to Main
Man stops to go bathroom in Osceola Co., winds up arrested on meth charges

11/15/2023 1:23 PM EST

OSCEOLA COUNTY — On Nov. 15 around 2:10 a.m., a trooper from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post stopped to investigate a vehicle in the ditch on 180th Avenue near 21 Mile in Sherman Township.

The driver of the vehicle, a 38-year-old Cedar Springs man, told the trooper he was on his way to see his girlfriend and had stopped to urinate, and he got his vehicle stuck trying to back up onto the roadway, troopers said.

The trooper noticed a glass pipe with white residue sticking out of the man’s jacket pocket, state police said.

The trooper then searched the man and discovered a small plastic wrapper containing methamphetamine inside a cigarette package in his sweater pocket, troopers said.

The man was arrested and sent to Osceola County Jail pending arraignment.


