Hunter rescued on opening day after falling 25 feet from tree stand in Roscommon Co.

ROSCOMMON COUNTY — Michigan State Police say a hunter was rescued in Roscommon County after falling out of his tree stand on opening day of firearm deer season.

Troopers say the Almont man fell about 25 feet in the Dead Stream Swamp area of Norwich Township around 6 a.m. Wednesday. He was able to crawl to his backpack and call his brother and 911.

His brother helped MSP and a deputy from the Sheriff’s Office find the tree stand. The Almont man was airlifted out by the Coast Guard due to suspected pelvic, back and chest injuries and the distance from any roads.

The Coast Guard was able to execute a basket air lift and get the man to a hospital.