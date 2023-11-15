Generational family of hunters from Hersey says anyone can get into hunting

Its not often that you see generations of hunting being passed down. But for the Livermore family, hunting isn’t just for the sport, its for the stories and experiences.

“Just put down the cell phones and get out in the woods,” said father of the family, Trent Livermore.

Wednesday is opening day for rifle season and the Livermore family took to the great outdoors.

“You just got to get it. Get after it. You get you gotta, you can’t be afraid,” said Trent.

Hunting was once predominantly done by adults and men, but recently more women and children have gotten into the sport.

“I think a lot more women are getting into it, which is great to see. I think a lot more children are getting into it as well,” said mother of the family, Tammy Livermore.

Tammy is one of those women, she has been hunting for 27 years and is well known in the community.

“I hunt turkey, deer. I’ve shot a bobcat. Pretty much anything. You know, my husband, like I said, is avid hunter, so he tries to get his family involved, and it’s good to be outdoors,” said Tammy. “We live in a beautiful state that has so much to offer.”

The Livermore family are not amateurs to hunting, they have done it for a majority of their lives and continue to pass it down to generations.

“I’m confident if I was to disappear tomorrow, that she would be able to pass it on to grandchildren and keep our children going in it,” said Trent.

Trent said that his whole family is out today looking to fill their tags.

“I just like hearing their stories and I hope they learn something different, something they didn’t know every year,” he said.

But he said hunting is more than just harvesting

And if you’re looking to get into hunting, or get your children into hunting, there are people who want to help

“And if you’re in a house that doesn’t have hunters reach out to somebody, you know, find somebody that’s willing to take a kid hunting and don’t be afraid,” said Trent.

No matter what your ability or gender are, the hunting community wants everyone to come out and enjoy the outdoors.

“It’s not about a boy or a girl. It’s just everybody’s equal when it comes to hunting,” said Trent.

Trent and Tammy’s son and daughter were also out hunting this morning