Edson Farms Natural Foods donates 1% of sales to Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities

TRAVERSE CITY — A business in Traverse City is helping non-profits in the area.

Edson Farms Natural Foods donates 1% of sales every Wednesday to a local non-profit, and this month that money is going to Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities.

Edson Farms will also be selling a book about locally grown foods called “Shared Abundance.”

“For us it’s just a way to give back to the community, but also to put a spotlight on how important our local nonprofits are to our economy and our entire community,” Jessica Edson, the co-owner of Edson Farms, said.

“They’re definitely partners in the mission in terms of connecting with farmers, helping with the access and availability of local fresh food and those overlap in our clean environments,” Stephanie Prall from Groundwork for Resilient Communities said.

Next month’s profit will be the Father Fred Foundation.