Women’s Resource Center donated $5,000 from Cash in on Kindness Program

TRAVERSE CITY — Another month means another Cash in on Kindness donation by the Turtle Creek Casino.

This month, they were at the Women’s Resource Center in Traverse City to present a check to the center in the amount of just over $5,000.

The Women’s Resource Center experienced a fire last last year and they say the money will help with a new sprinkler system, household items and winter clothing.

“If we can destigmatize violence against everyone in our community and that survivors know there’s a resource here for them, that’s the most important thing,” Julliette Schultz, the Women’s Resource Center executive director, said.

You can donate clothing or even give monetary donations to the Women’s Resource Center.